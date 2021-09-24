LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louder than Life vendor that was found dead has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the person as 40-year-old Nicholaus Davis.
Davis was discovered unresponsive early Friday morning by a staff member and EMS confirmed the death was an apparent overdose, according to Louder than Life producers Danny Wimmer Presents.
The contract vendor was found unresponsive in a working zone.
"The well-being of our festival goers, staff, vendors, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest event possible," Danny Wimmer Presents said in a statement.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says the toxicology results are still pending.
