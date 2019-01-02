LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville activist Suzy Post has died.
The Kentucky chapter of the ACLU says the 85-year-old died Wednesday.
The organization says Post was well known for speaking up on issues involving women's rights, affordable housing and police conduct.
She became involved with Kentucky's ACLU chapter as a young woman and later served as a board member and executive director.
Post worked with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to make women's issues a priority for the ACLU.
She also served as the program director of the Louisville-Jefferson County Human Relations Commission.
The ACLU plans to dedicate a meeting room in her honor.
