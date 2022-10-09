LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of members of Louisville's Afghan community staged a protest to bring attention to what they call genocide happening in their native county.
The protesters stood across from Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway Sunday morning in hopes of catching the attention of parishioners leaving church services.
The protest follows a suicide bombing at an education center in Kabul that killed more than 50 people. A majority of the victims were female students in their late teens or early 20s who were mostly ethnic Hazaras, belonging to Afghanistan's minority Shiite community.
Protesters believe the ethnic group was targeted in the suicide attack.
"This happening is genocide," Khadjia Shojae said. "There is no media to cover what is going on in Afghanistan so the Afghan community around the world wanted to raise their voice and we wanted to do the same thing."
Many of the protesters also belong to the same ethnic group and still have family members trapped in the country after the U.S. withdrew and the Taliban took over last year.
