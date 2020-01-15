LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The leader of the Catholic church in Louisville says he is cancer free.
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz was at a Right to Life rally in Frankfort on Wednesday where he gave the update to the crowd. Kurtz had his prostate and bladder removed in November in a seven-hour surgery at Duke Cancer Institute. At the time, he thanked everyone for their continued prayers.
Kurtz underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy after being diagnosed with an aggressive but treatable form of cancer last year.
