LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking the public for help finding a 21-year-old man who has been missing and may be a danger to himself or others.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services described Trehvon Junior as Black; 5 feet, 8 inches; and 160 pounds. He was last seen in the 4200 block of Northwestern Parkway, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jean shorts, white Adidas shoes and a blue/white mask.
Authorities asked that anyone who has any information about Junior's whereabouts call 911.
