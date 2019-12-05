LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Ballet is reminding the public that there's only one place to buy authentic tickets to The Brown-Forman Nutcracker.
The Ballet is using social media to alert people that several websites have been selling fake tickets. It's emphasizing that anyone with tickets purchased from any seller other than the Ballet will be turned away.
"It has come to our attention that multiple websites - including Stubhub, Groupon, Viagogo and TickPick, to name a few - are claiming to sell our tickets at ridiculous prices," reads a post on the Louisville Ballet's Facebook page.
The post goes on to say: "IF YOU'RE NOT ON LOUISVILLEBALLET.ORG, YOUR TICKETS ARE FAKE AND WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AT THE DOOR!"
A search of some of the sites mentioned in the post found tickets with prices of up to $478. According to the post from the Louisville Ballet, tickets to the Nutcracker start at just $40, with no fees, and can only be ordered online from the Louisville Ballet's website. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Louisville Ballet or Kentucky Center box offices.
The Brown-Forman Nutcracker starts Dec. 14 and runs through Dec. 22 at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center on Main Street. The Louisville Orchestra performs live for all performances.
Tickets are still available for some performances.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.