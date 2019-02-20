LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville chef Dallas McGarity won the Food Network's cooking challenge show, "Chopped."
McGarity is the head chef at the Fat Lamb on Grinstead Drive.
He beat out three other chefs including, Chef Peng Looi from August Moon in Louisville, in a chicken themed challenge.
The chefs had to create an appetizer, main course, and dessert using various parts of a chicken and other mystery ingredients.
At the end of each course, the chefs are judged and the person with the least favorite dish is eliminated or "chopped."
Chef Looi was chopped after the main course round.
McGarity won $10,000 in prize money.
He is the second Louisville area chef to win on Chopped this year. Volare Executive Chef Josh Moore won a seafood challenge in January.
