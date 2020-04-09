LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville-area doctor who was arrested and accused of choking a teenage girl during a confrontation over social distancing has resigned from his position.
According to a statement by Southern Indiana Anesthesia Consultants, John Rademaker, 57, "voluntarily resigned all of his hospital privileges in contract with SIAC, a division of One Anesthesia PLLC."
"The partners of SIAC will continue to monitor the situation as new information develops and sends well wishes to all parties involved," the statement says.
Rademaker, a Louisville-area physician, was identified as the man seen on video pushing three teenage girls before putting his hands around the neck of a fourth girl who was sitting on the ground. The incident happened Friday, April 3, at Norton Commons in Prospect.
Rademaker was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree strangulation and harassment with physical contact, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Related Stories:
- Louisville physician faces felony charge after altercation over social distancing at Norton Commons
- LMPD investigating man for possible 'strangulation' during social distancing dispute
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.