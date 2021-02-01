LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Weeks after a 62-year-old Louisville man was hospitalized when he was attacked by three dogs, he spoke for the first time with the man who helped save him.
Last month, David Weaver survived an attack by the pitbulls while walking in Shawnee Park. He said it was three against one, and he was losing until a stranger showed up.
"I went down on one knee, and the dog had my arm stretched out," he said. "And that's when I saw the car come by, like it was trying to hit the dogs.
"By the time he was coming through, that's when I had the thought that I could die here."
Evan Johnson was driving through the park and saw the attack. He didn't know Weaver, but knew he was in a lot of trouble and needed help.
"I couldn't just leave him out there by himself," he said. "They were chewing on him pretty good. There was a lot of blood out."
Johnson called 911 and helped scare the dogs off Weaver.
"I had to get out of my car, and then one dog came after me," Johnson said. "I got back in my car, and I had to use my car to attack the dogs to get them off of him."
Weaver left the scene in an ambulance, but since then, both have wanted to find the other.
"I remember him," Weave said. "I remember seeing his face."
Weaver is still in the hospital, but on Monday, the men finally reconnected during a phone call.
"He was looking to talk to me, and I certainly was wanting to talk to him," Weaver said. "I told him, 'You're the hero, man. You saved my life.'"
"He was happy to hear from me, and he let me know his status," Johnson added. "Thank God he didn't lose his hands."
After reconnecting, the men said they'll stay in touch.
"I'd like to meet him in person and talk to him some more," Weaver said.
And while he's being called a hero, Johnson said he only did what came naturally.
"If you see somebody getting attack by dogs, you should just help," he said.
Metro Animal Control Officers have found all three of the pitbulls but not the person who owns the dogs. If they belong to you or you know the owner, you can call 502-473-PETS.
