LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend more than three decades in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering.
U.S. District Court Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Dante Watts to 34 years in federal prison without parole Thursday. He was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to distributed heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and meth in December 2019.
Watts, 49, was arrested in 2016 along with six other people after drugs and cash were found in Bullitt County and east Louisville homes.
The Drug Enforcement Administration said Watts and his co-defendant Ismael Gonzalez took in drugs from Mexican suppliers.
During a search, the DEA found more than 31 kilograms of cocaine and nearly five kilograms of heroin in a semi-tractor trailer.
"Mr. Watts and his criminal enterprise caused a great deal of harm to people of this community," Todd Scott, head of the DEA Louisville Division, said in a news release.
