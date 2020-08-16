LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The tears are still flowing and the pain is still raw for the family members of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, who was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting.
"She would always say, 'Auntie, I love you.' And I knew she meant it. She's a 3-year-old baby," said her aunt, Tenisha Porter, through tears. "I don't even know how I'm standing here. I feel like I died and came back."
Porter and ten other family members gathered outside Louisville's main library Sunday afternoon to share memories of Randolph's short life.
Taivell Porter, her older cousin, described her as a "bright angel."
"She was one of my favorite little cousins," he said. "I'm just really sad to know that I won't see her ever again."
Others described her as a "happy baby" who was smart and tech-savvy with apps like TikTok and YouTube. Tyasia Howlett, her aunt, says Randolph was still a little girl at heart.
"My niece always told me when she grew up she was going to be a princess. She always dressed up as a princess," she said with a smile.
Randolph and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, were killed in a Friday afternoon shooting on Kahlert Avenue in the Jacobs neighborhood. Tyronn Howlett, Randolph's grandfather, says the friendly child was playing with her dollhouse when she was hit.
The Louisville Metro Police Department has yet to make an arrest or publicly identify any suspects.
"It took a mean, cold, selfish-hearted person to take a little 3-year-old baby's life from her," Trinity's great-grandmother, Valerie Randolph, said.
Family members who stood in the shade of the library Sunday, under the crushing weight of grief, were also there to ask for help for Randolph's mother, who also has a newborn boy.
"She's not going to be able to function. She's not going to be able to pay rent. As a family, we can do as much, but she's really — there's no time-frame on when she's going to be OK and able to fend for herself," Tyronn Howlett said.
So, with the support of community activist Christopher 2X and his organization Game Changers, they've launched a GoFundMe page as they continue to mourn Randolph, their angel.
"I know a lot of people say that angels are in the sky and they watch over us, but sometimes we have them right here — right here next to us every day," said Tenisha Porter, her aunt.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
