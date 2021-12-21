LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A movie coming out on Christmas Day has a Louisville connection.
Tony Young helped start Kingdom Story Company, a studio behind several faith-based films. He's also the Executive Producer of "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story," a movie about former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner.
Zachary Levi plays Warner, while Dennis Quaid portrays coach Dick Vermeil.
In his 12-year NFL career, Warner went from an undrafted free agent to a two-time Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl MVP with the St. Louis Rams.
"The football scenes are pretty incredible, some of the biggest scenes that we've done, our creative team did an amazing job," Young said.
Warner goes from stocking shelves at an Iowa grocery to a call from the Rams and Super Bowl stardom. Warner's unlikely story only made it to the big screen because Kingdom Story and Lionsgate films decided to call an audible.
"With COVID, a lot of studios are a little bit nervous about putting out really big films, so it opened up a slot for us to come in," Young said. "We're excited to be releasing a movie all about hope on the day that is all about hope."
Young says the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" movie's opening last week gives them hope that people will fill theaters for American Underdog.
Kingdom Story's last movie "I Still Believe" opened No. 1 at the box office in March of 2020 before the pandemic shut down movie theaters.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.