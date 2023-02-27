LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire crews are working a reported fire in the woods at Iroquois Park.
Col. Jason Golladay, with Louisville Fire and Rescue, told WDRB News the fire was reported just before 4 p.m. Monday.
The fire spans about three-acres near the top of the hill at the park, Golladay said. It's near the overlook, close to the intersection of Rundill and Uppill roads.
Golladay said because crews have no direct water source, they're getting water brought up the hill via truck. Fern Creek and Fairdale fire departments are assisting with a tanker and brush equipment.
Crews said high winds are a hinderance in fighting the fire, and are expected to keep them at the park for most of the evening as they watch for hotspots.
No one was injured.
WDRB News has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
