LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire departments across Kentuckiana paid tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11 on Sunday.
At the Louisville Fire Department at the corner of 12th Street and West Jefferson Street, firefighters lowered the flag to honor the thousands of lives lost on 9/11.
"It's been 21 years but the moments for a lot of people are just like yesterday," Stephanie Hood, a recruit at Louisville Fire, said.
For Hood, who was on a military base overseas with her family at 9 years old when 9/11 happened, she said she knew "everything was about to change."
"So to me, it's just putting yourself above us for the danger, making sure that you are working to working for the community, working alongside your brothers and sisters within the fire department and making sure that we serve the community, as expected," she said.
"We recall their courage, compassion and dedication to duty as they willingly advanced towards danger rather than retreat."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer echoed her remarks during the ceremony, which includes bag pipes and other tributes.
"Those firefighters did not hesitate to go into those burning towers to save others and so it's important that we're here to remember them and also to give thanks to all of our public servants," Fischer said.
Gov. Beshear highlighted the work that that has been done in the commonwealth following the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky and tornadoes in western Kentucky as another reminder of the key role first responders play everyday.
"Firefighters, EMS, really are selfless people and we have really sent his past year just how much we need them," the governor said.
All fire departments in Louisville held remembrance services on Sunday.
