LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the largest underground music festivals in the country is back in Louisville this weekend.
PRFBBQLOU, or Premiere Rock Forum BBQ Louisville, started on Aug. 30 at Kaiju. After a five-year hiatus, the music festival goes for six days, until Sunday.
"So glad to see heads banging, smiling faces, people head banging rocking out," said Elliott Turton, the event's organizer. "I couldn't be happier with this whole turnout."
There are more than 40 bands playing during the festival that's held at three different venues. With multiple stages, Portal at fifteenTWELVE is hosting more than 30 bands this weekend.
"So far everybody that's here loves what we're doing, I mean they're all here loving weird noise rock," said Brad White, CEO of Rockerbuilt and curator of Fifteen. "We've got a lot of obscure things happening, just bands you don't hear otherwise."
The venue space in Portland that's hosting two days of the festival is designed for artists, musicians and creatives.
"This whole place seems like it was built to put on BBQs," White said. "Just the fact we can have multiple stages, cool little shops for people to roam around in, and it just has everything we wanted. A nice, cool, kind of psychedelic place for people to hang out and rock out."
The music festival is designed to give artists the opportunity to play in front of crowds that don't always have the chance to listen to alternative rock.
"Independent bands don't really have a chance to play oftentimes," Turton said. "And there's so much music out there. Especially in Louisville, that doesn't really get a spotlight shined on it."
The music festival could be a sign of things to come.
"It's the future of Louisville music," Turton said. "We have such an incredible rock and roll history here that we have to continue it. It's my mission to continue Louisville Independent Music for as long as I possibly can."
The festival will continue Sunday at the Portal. To purchase tickets, click here.
