LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday's men's basketball game between Louisville and Kentucky was postponed after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals' program.
Wednesday’s game at UK has been postponed.https://t.co/js6JFpF9Jt— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) December 20, 2021
U of L said it paused all team-related activities indefinitely.
Both universities said in news releases Monday that the game is "postponed." UK said officials from both schools will "monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game." No specific date was given for a possible rescheduling.
Our game vs. Louisville Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the UofL program. We are working to find a replacement game for either Wednesday or Thursday in Rupp Arena.https://t.co/pd5HBAHfWk— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 20, 2021
UK said it's working on finding another team to play at Rupp Arena on Wednesday or Thursday.
The rivalry game has been played annually since the 1982-83 season.
