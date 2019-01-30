LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials held a news conference Wednesday afternoon after they say a Hindu temple in Louisville was vandalized in what they are calling a possible hate crime.
Calling the incident a "cowardly and unacceptable act," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said someone broke into the Swaminarayan Temple on Bardstown Road, near Buechel Bank Road, sometime between the end of services on Sunday, Jan. 27 and the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 29. Once inside, Fischer said the vandals wrote "repugnant messages of hate."
Specifically, he said the vandals used spray paint to scrawl the words "God" and "Jesus" "in a spirit all Christians would disavow."
One image taken inside the temple shows a black cross on a door. Another image shows the the words "Jesus is Almighty." That picture shows a cross followed by the words "is everything."
Again, here's a look at some of the vandalism. "Jesus is the only LORD," is spray painted in the temple's entryway along with a crucifix.
Another image shows what appears to be the Disney character Minnie Mouse holding a book marked "Holy Bible."
"Anytime we see hatred and bigotry in our city, we will stand up and speak against it," Fischer said. "They have only given our community more fuel and more determination to embrace compassion and understand and embrace each other."
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said LMPD officers would be on-hand at the temple Sunday to provide extra security for worshippers.
"The desecration of this temple is heartbreaking," Chief Conrad said. "We've had too many meetings like this in our community."
"But the one thing that we’ve done in every case -- and I am here to do it today -- is to assure everyone who attends this temple that we will do our best ... to hopefully find and hold accountable the person or persons who committed this burglary, this vandalism and this hate crime," Conrad said.
Fischer said he is inviting the public to join his staff at the temple on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help clean up the vandalism and "paint away the hate."
"Let's do something about this as a city," Fischer said.
