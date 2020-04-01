LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders are issuing a warning about coronavirus testing scams.
Metro Council President David James said some pop-up test locations are fake, including one that appeared at 17th and Broadway on Wednesday.
James accused the organizers of the pop-up sites of stealing money and personal information to make fake medicare and medicaid claims.
Metro Government was not consulted prior to the mobile test locations opening.
"Right now, the only place offering public drive-up testing is at the Univeristy of Louisville and that's by appointment only, and there are very specific ways they're doing that," James said. "Metro Louisville and the state of Kentucky have not started drive-up testing yet because of the unavailability of test kits. When the mayor says the testing has started, when the governor says the testing has started, that's when you should believe it's real."
One pop-up testing site was located at Wayside Christian Mission on Tuesday. Another, was at Sojourn Midtown Church on Monday.
Sojourn's Collective Director of Communication, Jack Brannen, posted a statement on the church's website on Wednesday:
"Over the weekend, leaders at Sojourn Church Midtown were contacted by an organization offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Louisville, wanting to know if our parking lot at 1207 South Shelby Street could be made available as a testing location. After we performed an initial screening and researched the organization, and after the organization assured us that they were in communication with Louisville Metro government, we agreed to let them use our parking lot for the dates of Monday, March 30 through Wednesday, April 1. This was out of a desire to make COVID-19 testing available to our neighbors in Shelby Park. We also promoted their drive-thru online.
Through Monday and Tuesday, we let the organization use our parking lot as agreed, but the event was managed and executed only by their team, with no staff or volunteers from Sojourn participating.
As testing continued through Tuesday, we developed some concerns and further questions about the organization, chiefly their compliance with city and state requirements. Although it wasn't our event, we felt uncomfortable allowing them to continue to use our parking lot. Ultimately, we asked them not to return for testing on Wednesday. We have updated our online promotion to reflect the change of plans."
LMPD says law enforcement will review the sites for possible action. "At this time, we are advising residents experiencing symtoms to seek COVID-19 testing from hospitals, healthcare providers or government resources," the department said in a statement to WDRB.
This story will be updated.
