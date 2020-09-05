LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby was extra special — and in person — this year for Louisville resident Bob Weihe.
Since 1947, the 82-year-old has attended every Derby, 73 in all. He doesn’t know of anyone else who can boast the same accomplishment. His wife, 83, has been with him for 62 of them.
Weihe wasn't sure if he was going to be able to attend this year's Run for the Roses, which would mark his 74th consecutive year of attending, because of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the race to be held without fans.
Although the odds didn't seem to be in his favor, a stroke of good luck scored him tickets from George Hall, the owner of Kentucky Derby horse Max Player.
"This is unbelievable. I mean, there's no way I could've ever imagine anyone being so generous to invite me up here," Weihe told WDRB News while tearing up. "It's just been great."
While this year's Kentucky Derby was much different than others, he said it was still wonderful.
"It's just not like a normal Derby day," Weihe said. "It doesn't compare to the camaraderie and the excitement and all that."
Not only did Weihe get the attend the fanless Derby, he is also now part owner of Max Player. Hall said Weihe was the real "superstar and celebrity" at their table Saturday.
Weihe's son, Mark, was also in attendance, marking his 51st consecutive Derby.
