LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested after he exposed himself to a woman near the University of Louisville, then tried to convince another woman to get into his van.
According to an arrest warrant, the first incident took place on Jan. 13. Police say that's when a woman was walking on Cardinal Boulevard, near the U of L campus, when 52-year-old James Wesbecker, who also goes by Tom Chesser, drove up to her in a teal blue minivan and exposed himself to her.
The woman then waved down passing officers and reported the incident.
Police say they were able to review surveillance video and identify Wesbecker's vehicle. The woman was also able to identify Wesbecker from a photo.
According to the arrest report, Wesbecker returned to the U of L area and tried to convince a female student to get into his van.
Police say that woman also reported the incident and described the same vehicle that was in the first incident. She also allegedly pointed out Wesbecker from a photo.
A warrant was issued for Wesbecker's arrest and he was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with one count of second-degree indecent exposure.
Police say Wesbecker has been permanently banned from the U of L campus since 1995 for committing similar acts.
Wesbecker is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
