LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Monday, several weeks after he fatally shot a 26-year-old man on the porch of a home in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
The shooting took place just before 12:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of South 26th Street and Cedar Street, on Sunday, March 21.
Police say they found the body of Rayshawn Gatewood on the porch of the home. He had been shot to death.
A second victim -- a woman -- was also on the porch. She had been shot several times. She was taken to University Hospital, where she underwent several surgeries.
Police say witnesses were able to identify the shooter as 23-year-old Andre Griffin. They say Griffin also shot Gatewood in the leg in a previous incident in October.
A warrant was issued for Gatewood's arrest and he was taken into custody at his home on April 26 by Louisville Metro Police. He's charged with one count of murder and two counts of first-degree assault.
He's currently in Louisville Metro Corrections.
