LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 26th and Cedar streets, near Green Alley. Police arrived on scene to find two victims, a man and a woman.
The man, Rayshawn Gatewood, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.
The woman was taken to University Hospital in "stable" condition," Smiley said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
