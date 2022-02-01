LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for abusing a corpse after police say he wrapped his elderly mother's dead body and left it on a back porch to decompose for more than a year-and-a-half.
According to court documents, 58-year-old David Lee Wood was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Police discovered the remains on Dec. 1, in the 1100 block of Cristland Avenue, not far from Third Street Road in Louisville's Auburndale neighborhood.
According to court documents, police identified the remains as those of Wood's mother. Police say when Wood was brought in for questioning on an outstanding bench warrant, he told police that he had been his mother's caretaker. He allegedly told officers that she died in May 2020, and he wrapped her up and carried her out to the back porch, where he left her.
Police say her body remained there until officers found her.
Wood, "treated the corpse in ways that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities," according to the arrest report.
He is scheduled to appear before a judge to answer for the abuse of a corpse charge on Wednesday morning. Wood remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
