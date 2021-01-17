LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man and charged him with murdering his mother.
Kendrick Lamar Kenemore was arrested Saturday night. He is charged with killing his mother, Tracy Kenemore.
On December 16, 2020, police responded to a call of a person down inside of a home in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road, near Kristin Way. When officers arrived, they found Tracy Kenemore deceased. According to the arrest warrant, Tracy Kenemore suffered from obvious blunt force trauma. Her son was found driving her car. He was questioned and released.
Police say they were able to tie Kendrick to the crime through evidence collected at the scene and from DNA found on his clothing. Kenemore has been charged with murder-domestic violence.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.