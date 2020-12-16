LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after the body of a woman was found inside a home in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood.
According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers were called to a home in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road, near Kristin Way, at about 12 p.m. on Wednesday after someone reported that a person was down inside.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman who was deceased.
"It appears that foul play was involved," Mitchell said in a statement, adding that LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
No other information was provided.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
