LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died early Saturday morning after a semi crashed into his car while he was stopped on I-65 in Hardin County.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said Timothy Minor was driving southbound on I-65 around 3:30 a.m. and for an unknown reason, stopped in the center lane without any lights of flashers on.
A semi then struck the car and Minor was pronounced deceased on scene. The condition of the semi driver is unknown at this time.
The HCSO Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
