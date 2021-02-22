LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wanted for an attempted murder that took place in Louisville was arrested in Hamilton County, Indiana, over the weekend.
According to a report by FOX 59, an Indiana State Police trooper made the arrest.
ISP said the trooper was patrolling Interstate 69 in Hamilton County near 96th Street on Saturday morning when he noticed a vehicle going 86 miles per hour in a 65 mile-per-hour-zone.
The trooper pulled the vehicle over for speeding and discovered the driver, 25-year-old Corvonte Lynun of Louisville, had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder, along with other open warrants out of Kentucky.
Authorities searched the vehicle and found two loaded handguns, according to ISP. This discovery led to preliminary charges in Hamilton County of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Lynum was taken to the Hamilton County jail to await extradition to Kentucky.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.