LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer wants to combat the city’s growing violence problem by quadrupling the amount of money spent on public safety. But that doesn't mean he's giving more money to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Fischer’s proposed $986 million budget increases spending on anti-violence programs from $5 million this year to $19 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year. He called it “reimagining public safety” beyond just policing.
“It includes social workers, it includes community mobilization, it includes preventing young people from getting involved in crime in the first place, it includes intervening as well,” Fischer said Thursday.
Fischer said he is not defunding the police, as some in the social justice movement are demanding. He said the LMPD budget is essentially flat and does include funding for three new recruit classes to replace officers who are leaving the force.
“The notion of defunding the police is not practical,” Fischer said. “Nobody argues with policing. It's how it's done.”
His proposal funds the new Civilian Review and Accountability Board and the Office of Inspector General tasked with investigating allegations of police misconduct.
Fischer said his strategy is to involve all of Metro Government and the community in making the city safer.
“What it shows in modern-day America is that just putting more just into police is not a practical strategy, and it's not working," he said.
Fischer’s budget pays for the anti-violence programs by carrying over $60 million in surplus from the current budget. Part of that is money freed up by CARES Act federal relief dollars, and part of it is from better-than-expected tax revenues combined with reduced expenses.
“This was the first budget in a long time where we've actually had some resources to spend and not just cut, cut, cut,” Fischer said.
Other budget highlights include:
- $22 million for paving and sidewalk repairs
- $10 million in seed funding for the West End Louisville Partnership
- $10 million in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund
- $2.7 million in small business assistance
- Non-union city employees will receive a 3% raise.
- The Louisville Public Library will also stop collecting fines for overdue books and materials.
Fischer also said his budget is covered by what he called an "umbrella of equity," which includes $250,000 for the new Equity in Procurement Task Force as well as investment in minority-owned business through loans, grants and other resources.
“We hope to see a significant increase in our black and brown businesses here in the city,” Fischer said.
The budget proposal does not include the expected $430 million from the new American Rescue Plan. Fischer said that windfall is expected to be available in mid-May and must be must be spent over the next three years. Fischer said he will work with Metro Council and consult with community leaders on a plan for spending that money.
“You'll see part of those spent this next fiscal year which starts July 1," he said. "We can expect to see this budget that we're presenting today amended by some of the American Rescue Plan dollars coming in.”
Metro Council must pass a final budget by the end of June.
