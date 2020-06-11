LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has ordered that the review into sexual abuse allegations against one of the officers present at a raid that ended in the death of Breonna Taylor be expanded.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit is already investigating Det. Brett Hankison after at least four women claimed that he made inappropriate sexual advances toward them. On Thursday, Fischer announced broader measures.
"Now we are also investigating this matter jointly under the auspices of the Kentucky Public Corruption / Civil Rights Task Force, which consists of FBI, LMPD, KSP and the KY AG's office," Fischer said in a statement.
Fischer's office said he also wrote a letter to River City FOP demanding that Hankison be removed from his position as a member of the Louisville Police Merit Board. In the meantime, Fischer has asked LMPD not to submit any cases to the board until the matter is resolved.
"Given the very serious allegations against him and investigations by the Attorney General and the FBI, it is profoundly inappropriate for him to be in this role," Fischer said in a statement. "In the event the FOP does not act, we will work with Metro Council and Jefferson County Attorney's office to find other ways to remove him from the board."
The allegations against Hankison came to light after the women made the claims on social media.
They claim that, while in uniform, he offered them rides home from bars in St. Matthews and then touched them inappropriately. One woman said he invited himself into her apartment and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. She said she never reported it to police because she was scared of retaliation.
WDRB New reached out to all four women. No one wanted to be interviewed.
On Wednesday morning, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell issued a brief statement:
"LMPD is aware of these allegations and investigators are looking into them. If anyone has information about these cases, we encourage them to call (502) 574-7144. LMPD has no other comment at this time regarding these matters."
Acting Chief Robert Schroeder briefly commented on the investigation during a Wednesday morning press conference.
"We have been made aware of it," he said. "We initiated a Public Integrity investigation. Our public integrity investigators are trying to reach out to those subjects who made those allegations, and I would certainly encourage them and any other person who thinks they may have been victimized to reach out to the Public Integrity Unit."
It's not the first time the officer was accused of abusing his power.
Kendrick Wilson, who filed a federal lawsuit, claims Hankison targeted him at St. Matthews bars from 2016-18. At least one instance was reportedly over a woman.
"Lawyers, all the little girls that hang out in St. Matthews, know that Brett Hankison is a dirty cop," Wilson said.
An allegation made in court records by attorneys for Taylor's family shows concerns about LMPD:
"Brett Hankison is the worst predator, the worst type of predator," said Lonita Baker, an attorney for Taylor's family. "He used his badge to sit outside of a bar when he worked off duty and look for intoxicated women. He has no business patrolling the streets of Louisville, Kentucky."
Records also show in 2008, he was accused of receiving oral sex in exchange for not arresting a woman. In 2015, a woman claimed he attempted to have sex with her in exchange for not taking her to jail. Both incidents were deemed to be "unfounded" by internal investigators with LMPD. No mention of the incidents were included in Hankison's personnel file.
"Why has Hankison not been disciplined and why is he still a member of the LMPD?" Baker asked. "He needs to be fired."
LMPD said anyone with information about these cases should call them but refused to say anything else.
The investigation into the sexual assault allegations is unrelated to the Taylor case.
