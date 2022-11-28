LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday.
Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies.
The six officers have a combined 82 years of corrections experience. Two of the officers had previously worked at Metro Corrections, while another transferred from New York.
"We recognize and we value the substantial knowledge, experience and talent that each of you brings with you," Amy Hess, Louisville's chief of public services, said at the ceremony. "Because we want to do all we can to give the people who come through Metro Corrections the tools, the resources and the support they need so they can live better lives both for themselves and their family."
Metro Corrections has dealt with a staffing shortage in recent years.
On Monday, Metro Corrections director Jerry Collins announced 17 new recruits and seven more lateral recruits were set to join the department in a few weeks.
To apply for a position at Louisville Metro Corrections, click here.
