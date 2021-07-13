LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of local ministers is organizing a campaign to fight against violence in Louisville.
The group of ministers from west Louisville is calling on all area ministers and pastors to participate in their ongoing effort to reduce the city's homicide rate, and in recognizing the more than 100 homicides, and the increased violence, in all parts of the city.
In a meeting at the Spirit of Love Center in Louisville, the group said if it can get the city to come together, no matter the political affiliation, there could be a dramatic change. Whatever their faith is, the group wants everyone in the city to pray for 40 days.
"Prayer would be the redeeming factor of this city," Rev. Ron D. Robinson, a local minister and activist, said. "Working along with other ministers throughout the commonwealth and throughout the city of Louisville, it is our desire, led by our leadership in a collaborative effort to open up minds and consciousness. To not reach for the gun, but reach for prayer."
The group says it's organizing efforts to make change.
