LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport said winter weather will not stop passengers or packages from getting to their destinations this winter.
The heavy equipment was out at the airport Thursday morning as crews made sure they're ready for winter weather. Plows will help clear more than 17 miles of taxiways and runways.
Officials said the airport -- which is the home of UPS Worldport -- is the fifth-busiest cargo airport in the world.
"It's like an orchestra when you're out here in the middle of the night in a snowstorm, keeping this equipment away from the airplanes but moving the snow," said Dann Mann, the executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "It really is a vital operation."
Over the past two years, the airport has invested nearly $8 million in its snow-clearing operations.
