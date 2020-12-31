LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mural of President Abraham Lincoln in Louisville was sprayed with red paint.
The word "murder" with red tear drops cover the piece of artwork in the Bon Air neighborhood.
The artist painted the mural in the summer of 2014. At the time, $12,000 was raised for it.
The mural has been vandalized in the past, but a special coating helped to make the cleanup easier. Dave Houvenagle, president of the Bon Air Neighborhood Association, said whoever did this isn't helping the community.
"It is not a civil rights statement of any merit of value that does anything to improve race relations in our society," Houvenagle said. "This is an act of impulsive immature anti-social behavior, and that is what I see it as."
Houvenagle said the community will work with city officials to repair the mural.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.