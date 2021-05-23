LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil and Kush Nijhawan are making a name for themselves in the music world by combining their Louisville roots with their Indian heritage.
The twins are better known as "Twinjabi," a cross-genre duo whose flashy music videos spotlight their hometown.
"We're hometown boys, born and raised," Neil Nijhawan said. "Wherever we go, we're repping Louisville, Kentucky."
The Nijhawans are relatively new to the music game, launching their careers in 2018, but are cranking out songs and videos as fast as they can.
"We want to be the world's best twin singers. That's kind of our vision," Kush Nijhawan said. "We think we bring something unique to the table."
The twins went their separate ways after graduating from duPont Manual High School in 2012 — Kush to Stanford, Neil to the University of Illinois to study computer science. They eventually decided to get back to their love of performing.
"People are multi-dimensional; you can do engineering and you can do music, so we're a testament to that," Neil Nijhawan said. "Just because you're doing one thing and you have a career doesn't mean you can't pursue other passions."
A mix of hip hop, pop and Bollywood influences, Twinjabi refuse to be labeled but hope to bridge the gap between their two cultures.
"Growing up, there weren't that many Indian or South Asian people we could look to in entertainment or people Indian that looked cool," Kush Nijhawan said. "We didn't have those idols, so we want to be that person that generation below us sees and says, 'OK, I can embrace my identity but be proud to be American.'"
Twinjabi's debut song, "Bombay," has more than 1 million views on YouTube. It landed on VH1 India and attracted fans from around the world. The Nijhawans were in India right as the COVID-19 pandemic hit and, while that could have stopped the music, they decided to use the time to create and connect with fans.
"We saw our most growth during the pandemic," Kush Nijhawan said. "A lot of people were on their phones."
That growing fanbase keeps the artists wanting to keep up the creativity and deliver something uniquely Twinjabi.
"We feel like this is just the beginning for us," Neil Nijhawan said. "We have a nice foundation and we feel like it's just the beginning and we're just now getting our rhythm."
"It's like an explosion, and you get something unimaginable," Kush Nijhawan added. "You never know what you're going to get with Twinjabi. You never know."
Twinjabi will release a new music video in June and hope to perform locally this summer. To keep up with the duo, click here to check out their website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.