LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is working to make sure everyone stays safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Veteran's Club handed out kits to the homeless in Louisville on Thursday. Inside the kits were face masks, hand sanitizer, rain ponchos and more.
Jeremy Harrell, who founded the nonprofit, said 11% of homeless people are veterans. But the kits go to anyone in need.
"The message is that we want them to know that we care about the first, right? And whatever comes after that doesn't matter, that is just secondary, and I know right now they might not be getting a lot of that," he said.
Harrell said every person who got a kit was very grateful for the small gift.
