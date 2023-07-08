LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit committed to anti-violence initiatives said thanks to The Galt House Hotel.
Christopher 2X Game Changers has partnered with the hotel in downtown Louisville for the past two years with its Future Healers program, which is a partnership between Christopher 2X's Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
The goal of the program is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future. Some of the program's sessions are hosted at The Galt House Hotel's event spaces.
The Future Healers honored the partnership with the Galt House on Saturday by presenting a Partnership Recognition Award.
Scott Shoenberger, president and CEO of AJS Hotels, called the Future Healers program inspiring. The Galt House supported the initiative because leadership believes in its mission.
"You've got to support the community and especially focusing on children and children who are in need," Shoenberger said. "We love the mission, it was very sincere and very focused.
"It's having a real measurable impact and really having a positive impact on children and families, which has obviously a correlated impacted with the community."
