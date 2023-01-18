LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra will tour the state of Kentucky for the next two years.
The two-year musical trip is part of "In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra." The concerts will feature full orchestra performances, along with collaborative engagements with schools, community centers and libraries.
"The Louisville Orchestra becomes the only orchestra in the United States committed to traveling to every corner of its state to partner in performance with artists across our communities," Music Director Teddy Abrams said in a news release. "There is no so-called urban-rural divide in music. Art and music transcend geographic boundaries. We couldn’t be more excited to share our treasured work with our fellow Kentuckians in their hometowns and home counties."
Yo-Yo Ma, a famous cellist, is planning to perform at Mammoth Cave on April 29.
The tour will visit eastern Kentucky on May 17, 18 and 19 with performances in Prestonburg, Pikeville and Harlan. According to a news release, Kentucky native Tessa Lark, a violinist, will perform Kentucky fiddle tunes.
The tour is scheduled to conclude in late February and early March 2024 with stops in Danville, Frankfort, Georgetown and Fort Knox.
The dates and venues for each stop will be announced soon.
