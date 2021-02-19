LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville organizations are banding together to help people in Honduras who were devastated by two hurricanes in November.
SOS and the Safai Foundation are donating 400 pounds of medical supplies worth more than $14,000. Those medical supplies include wound care dressings, first aid materials and breathing treatments.
The foundation is working to transport those supplies to a medical clinic in the central American country.
Two-hundred blankets were also donated by the community, and 10 pallets of personal hygiene supplies were donated by Sysco Guest Supply.
"We called them and we said, 'What can we send you guys? Can we send some food?'" cyclist Daniel Armenbariz said. "They said they don't need food — they've been getting food coming from everywhere — but they hygiene and blankets."
A ship with the medical supplies is set to leave at the end of the week.
