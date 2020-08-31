LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville pastor is calling for demonstrations this week leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
Rev. Timothy Findley Jr. with the Kingdom Fellowship Church says even though fans will not be at the event, that will not stop the protests.
"The reason why we have to protest this weekend is because the eyes of the world are on this city. The eyes of the world are on Louisville," said Findley, who is also the leader of the Justice and Freedom Coalition.
In July, he filed a wrongful arrest and assault lawsuit against the St. Matthews Police Department for his arrest during a protest in front of Oxmoor Mall.
In a Facebook live video on Sunday, Findley calls the Derby an "inherently racist establishment." He called out Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen for saying most people support the run of the Derby. During a recent interview on TV, Carstanjen said that he disagrees with Findley's viewpoint.
Findley wants protesters to gather at South Central Park Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for a peaceful protest. He says he will sit down this week with the leader of the NFAC to talk about this week's events.
