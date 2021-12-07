LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a Chattanooga man who has been missing for more than a month.
According to a news release from LMPD's missing person unit, 45-year-old Rahman Moon was last seen on Nov. 6. at his residence in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was driving a gray 2017 Jeep Renegade, which was recently located in Louisville.
Moon, a Black man, is 6'2" and weighs approximately 250 pounds.
If you see Moon, or think you may have information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the LMPD tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673).
