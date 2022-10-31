LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found fatally shot in the Newburg on Monday afternoon.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 4000 block of Lula Way around 4:30 p.m. It's near Poplar Level Road.
Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
His age and identity is currently unknown.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
More crime stories:
- 1 man dead after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
- Arrest made in 2017 murders of 2 teens in Delphi, Indiana
- Man arrested for placing hidden camera inside bathroom of Middletown fitness studio
- 2 juveniles charged for fire that damaged Blue Lick Elementary playground
- 'More work to do' | LMPD Chief Shields seeing progress as violent crime in Louisville decreases
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.