Newburg neighborhood shooting.jpg

A man was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Lula Way on Oct. 31, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found fatally shot in the Newburg on Monday afternoon.

According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 4000 block of Lula Way around 4:30 p.m. It's near Poplar Level Road. 

Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

His age and identity is currently unknown.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

