This undated picture provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie. Police say his family hasn't seen or heard from him since  he came to Louisville for the Louder than Life concert in late September. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help to find a man who hasn't been heard from by family members since late September.

According to a post on the LMPD Twitter page, family members have not seen or hear from 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie since he came to Louisville for Louder than Life on Sept. 24. 

Gillispie is described as a white male, 5'8", weighing approximately 150 pounds.

If you see Gillispie or have any information on his whereabouts, call 502-574-LMPD (5673) or dial 911.

