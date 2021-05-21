LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville professional boxer will be back in the ring this summer fighting in his hometown.
Carlos Dixon, the current World Boxing Council (WBC) Junior World Super Featherweight Champion, will fight on July 2 at Iroquois Amphitheater in south Louisville.
With an 11-1-0 record, including eight knockouts, the 24-year-old hasn't fought since he defeated Jonathan Lecona Ramos in January 2020 at Louisville Memorial Auditorium.
"I'm excited to finally be back in the ring after such a long delay," Dixon said in a news release. "I've spent the past 16 months training hard to get stronger and faster. I look forward to continuing my journey to bring another major world championship back to Louisville."
The eight-bout card is the first sanctioned boxing event at the venue located at Iroquois Park. According to Louisville Sports Commission, information about other boxers will be announced in mid-June.
General admission tickets are $25.75 at the box office, or $32.50 if purchased online.
