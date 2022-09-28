LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens are dead, but the fighting spirit is not deterred as protests continue against Iran's government.
This movement is in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Amini was allegedly arrested by Iran's morality police because her head scarf was not worn correctly.
"So many women and girls everyday are getting arrested by the Morality Police. And that's something that makes you stressful, makes you frustrated," Sahar Gohar, a Louisville resident and native of Iran, said.
Gohar is originally from Iran, where she was considered a second-class citizen.
"I got arrested twice by the Morality Police because of not wearing proper hijab," Gohar said.
She left in 2016 to pursue a better life and freedom, something Iranian women do not have.
"They cannot leave the country without their husband or their father's permission. They cannot sing. They cannot play musical instruments in public," Gohar said.
These basic rights were stripped away for decades for millions in Iran and are now being demanded.
"And now they are angry. Mahsa Amini's death just triggered the anger," Gohar said.
She's watching loved ones and friends stand up to oppression. Sahar is cheering on, but is worried.
"And maybe next day is my sister who get arrested by the Morality Police and get beaten," Gohar said.
"I'm stressed out, it's hard. I cannot sleep at night," Naeim Torkian said.
Torkian left Iran more than a decade ago to attend college, which was something he could not do as a religious minority at home. He now also lives in Louisville.
"As a Baha'i, you are not allowed to go to university. After high school, that's it," Torkian said.
With his internet cut off, he sits by the phone waiting for news from his parents that they're still alive.
"All I'm thinking about are my friends. My family. My cousins, everyone who's back there and their life may be in danger," Torkian said.
In the days since, Torkian has led protests around Louisville to raise awareness about the oppressive Islamic Republic regime and the fight for basic human rights.
For Gohar, that means the right to a career, to enjoy a football game, dancing, and to stand up for her people.
"Because you have freedom here. I can speak now. I can speak up for my family, my friends, for my women in Iran," Gohar said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.