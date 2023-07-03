LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A park near downtown Louisville known for being open all the time is having its hours reduced.
David Armstrong Extreme Park at 531 Franklin Street in the Butchertown neighborhood was the only city-owned park open 24 hours a day. But the skate park's hours changed to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, announced by the city on Monday.
The decision comes week after two teens were arrested for concealing AR-style weapons in their waist-bands. The skate park is owned by Metro Government and operated by Metro Parks.
For skaters, the concrete jungle is a perfect classroom to learn from failure and push their limits.
"You're acquiring a skill that enriches your life," Isaiah Henson said.
"You can learn at your own pace. And just do what you want to do. You don't even have to be good at it. You just kind of do it with your friends," Isak Gurnsey said.
Josie Seymour and Isak Gunsey have grown up at David Armstrong Extreme Park.
"I met all my friends here," Seymour said.
Hinson said the skate park is an escape.
"You can be yourself," Hinson said.
Hinson utilized the park when the lights were turned on and it was late at night.
"When I was working third shift at UPS, there was nowhere else to go, nothing else to do," Hinson said.
But now, those third shift skaters and bikers will have to find somewhere else during those hours.
On the night two teenagers were found with guns, there was also a fight near the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park, which police said led to a shooting outside of Norton's Children Hospital. Skaters said they are not the ones causing trouble.
"There's people who aren't even skating, that aren't riding bikes and scooters or anything," Hinson said. "And they're just ruining it for people who are trying to have fun."
"It's preventing us from skating, but not really preventing crime from happening," Gurnsey said.
