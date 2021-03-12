LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city's mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena will start offering the vaccine to more people in Tier 1C.
That group includes people 60 and older, anyone 16 or older with a qualifying medical condition and essential workers. But, until now, the state has been making people 60 and older a priority.
The site at Broadbent Arena will start scheduling appointments for everyone in 1C, but they won't get the shot until next month.
"We are currently continuing with adults over 60 and expect to have them all scheduled soon," said Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, interim medical director for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. "In the coming days and weeks, we will be opening availability to the reminder of 1C and expect to see these people vaccinated around the beginning of April."
The average wait time at the site is about 45 minutes, and that includes 15 minutes of observation time after the shot.
