LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations are well underway at the Highland Festival Ground a little more than a week before the start of Louisville's two-week marathon of live music.
Some of the barricades are already up for closed streets outside the Kentucky Exposition Center off Preston Highway in anticipation for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life, which are expected to bring in nearly 400,000 people.
Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton are among the big names set to play at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 15-18.
One week later, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline Louder than Life.
As crews begin work at the concert site next to the Expo Center, downtown hotels are getting ready for a surge of guests for two weekends in a row. Both festivals are now offering four days of music.
"We're expecting 15,000 room nights to come in for Bourbon & Beyond alone," said Zack Davis, vice president of destination services for Louisville Tourism. "It's a whole other night that folks will be coming in and staying, which ups the economic impact. We expect Bourbon & Beyond to bring in around $9 million in direct economic impact to the city."
Tents are set up and even before the staging moved in. Phillips Lane around the festival grounds was shut down this week and will remain so until Sept. 30. Those who live nearby know what to expect when it comes to the giant festivals, and organizers kept that in mind. Thousands of them received a card in the mail, on the bottom of which shows a hotline for traffic or noise issues.
Representatives for Danny Wimmer Presents said there are tickets available for both weekends, including passes that get you into both weekends, and the demand for accommodations is as high as ever.
"You may end up paying a premium, but there are hotel rooms available in the city in different pockets and there are still some good deals out there," Davis said. "We will probably get close to selling out for Bourbon & Beyond. ... We also see the airport area, the east end, the south end, everyone kind of feels a little of the impact of an event like Bourbon & Beyond and what it brings."
