LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League wants a lawsuit, filed by its former president and CEO, dismissed.
Dr. Kish Cumi Price sued her former employer last month over her termination, claiming retaliation.
Price left the Urban League, one of Louisville’s most prominent nonprofit organizations, on March 20 after only about five months on the job. Neither Price nor the Urban League have commented on the circumstances that led to her departure.
In the lawsuit, Price argues that after she began the job last November, she observed the Urban League possibly "misappropriating grants and other funding," as well as potential conflicts of interests involving some of the league's board members and officers.
The suit claims that Price told the board she was preparing to raise several issues during a March 21 directors' meeting but was fired the day before "in direct retaliation for her performing her statutory obligations as the President and CEO."
The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.
In a motion to get the lawsuit dismissed, filed Monday in Jefferson Circuit Court, the league refutes Price's claims, saying she failed to identify any public policy it violated in terminating her employment.
"Despite her dramatic allegations, Price fails to state a claim for wrongful discharge in violation of public policy," the league said in a memorandum.
The motion also claims Price "fails to allege any facts to suggest that her employment termination was related to her veiled attempt to comply with or non-existent refusal to violate purportedly applicable public policy."
The league claimed Price failed "to allege that the League ever requested she take any specific action or violate any laws."
In a statement released following Price's lawsuit being filed, the league said it was "deeply saddened" by the legal action, which will "detract from both the League's significant accomplishments and its important work in this community."
Additionally, the statement said the league "vehemently denies the baseless allegations."
Related Stories:
- Former Louisville Urban League president claims retaliation in lawsuit over firing
- Louisville Urban League president to leave role 'immediately'
- Louisville Urban League names Dr. Kish Cumi Price as new president and CEO
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.