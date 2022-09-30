LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company.
Kelley Dearing Smith confirmed by phone that the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at the tower took longer than expected. She made it clear that outdoor rentals are still a go.
Water Tower Park is a national historic landmark that also serves as a venue space for events and weddings. But the facility is 162 years old and showing its age. As a result, crews have been replacing metal on the outside of the building and the wood inside the tower. Additionally, the pump station is being repaired, the waterworks museum is being updated and an acoustic system will be added.
Smith said the Louisville Water Company contacted event space renters as soon as the utility learned that the events would need to be canceled.
One future bride who spoke by phone with WDRB said the past couple of days have been a whirlwind as she's tried to find a new space for her wedding.
