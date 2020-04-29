LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who was hospitalized with COVID-19 for two weeks was released from the hospital Tuesday, grateful to be alive and for the care she received from one special nurse.
Debbie Whitehouse was released from the Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Health Louisville on Monday after spending two weeks there. Whitehouse, a forklift driver, was admitted to the hospital after a trip to the ER and testing positive for the virus on Easter Sunday.
Whitehouse wanted to thank one nurse, in particular, for helping her through it. Whitehouse said Jessica Greer not only helped her recover but also helped fix her hair that had become tangled and matted. Greer even used her own money to buy hair products.
Now that she's out of the hospital, Whitehouse said she plans to spend time with her family and her dogs.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.